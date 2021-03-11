National Weather Service office in Charleston moving, but not far

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV, (WOWK) — The offices of the National Weather Service for the Charleston area will be moving within the next calendar year but not very far.

Ground was broken at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston for a new NWS weather forecast office on Thursday.

Groundbreaking for new NWS office in South Charleston, WV. Handout photo

The NWS office will move to what will be called Building 754 within the park. The park itself is in the old Union Carbide and Dow “Tech Center” along Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston. The current office sits on the south side of the Southridge shopping area just off of U.S. Route 119 in Kanawha County, south of Charleston proper.

“We are thrilled to relocate our operations at the Tech Park. This site was able to provide all the technical enhancements to meet our specific needs, including high speed broadband, utility redundancy, and the ability to construct a building that met our specialized Program of Requirements. A bonus was joining the community of scientists from different industries already located here.” Jamie Bielinski, Meteorologist-in-Charge for the National Weather Service in a press release issued by the WV Regional Tech Park

The current NWS office will remain open until the new building is complete and equipment can be moved. Part of the reason for the move was an expiring lease on the current building so there was a bid process and the move was chosen according to sources.

The Doppler Radar which is located near the current NWS office is not slated to move and meteorologists will continue to have access to control it from the new office which is set on paper to be completed in the calendar year 2022.

“Our partners at the National Weather Service having even more redundant Internet and power really helps them keep the public safe and will help us as broadcast meteorologists as well,” said WOWK StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

“We’re on the same team keeping people safe from storms, so this should really help in that mission,” he added.

The NWS office from Charleston serves the majority of West Virginia as well as counties in northeast Kentucky and most of southeast Ohio.

National Weather Service Charleston, WV service area in white counties

