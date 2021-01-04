Near normal temps with fast flying peeks of precip this week

(WOWK) – Highs for this time of January in the WOWK viewing area should be around 42 degrees and that’s just about what this region will see all week long.

Temperature trends this week

There is some precipitation in store but not an awful lot. A fast moving system will dash in from the north on Tuesday with just light amounts of rain that could even be falling early in the day on the western side of the viewing area.

Weather pattern for Tuesday with light precipitation

The wind will then come in off the Great Lakes at the surface and upper air levels, which will keep the temperature about the same for the area through the end of the week.

Upper air pattern for Tuesday

The northwest flow causes air coming in off of the Great Lakes to rise as it encounters the area mountains, and it’s cold enough for some snow to fall in the high mountain areas of West Virginia later on Tuesday into Wednesday. Only light amounts are possible from this limited amount of moisture.

Possible snowfall amounts if everything were to stick through Wednesday. Most of this will melt

The rest of the light precipitation on Tuesday will fall as rain. Basically enough to wet the roads.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Tuesday night

The next chance for some precipitation comes on Friday with a storm system that looks to be going south of our area, but this will need to be monitored for changes. Right now it appears parts of Virginia and North Carolina would see snow while we would be missed by that system.

GFS Predictor model output for Friday with storm to the south

Then the next storm after that which could possibly drop snow is on the models for a week from Monday with rain across the Carolinas and Virginia and snow in the WOWK viewing area. However, this possible storm is a long way off in the distance and people should expect lots of changes to the forecast over the next week.

GFS Predictor model output for Monday, January 11, 2021

