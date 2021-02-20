New estimated power restorations in South Point

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Appalachian Electric Power company says there is a new restoration time for 200 customers without power in Eastern South Point.

Ohio AEP officials say restoration times for customers in western South Point remain at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. for eastern South Point on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Officials also say delays will affect about 200 customers in East Proctorville, Chesapeake, Crown City, Ironton and Kitts Hill. Ohio AEP says to expect 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 for the estimated restoration time.

