New estimated power restorations in South Point

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Appalachian Electric Power company says there is a new restoration time for 200 customers without power in Eastern South Point.
Ohio AEP officials say restoration times for customers in western South Point remain at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. for eastern South Point on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Officials also say delays will affect about 200 customers in East Proctorville, Chesapeake, Crown City, Ironton and Kitts Hill. Ohio AEP says to expect 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 for the estimated restoration time.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.