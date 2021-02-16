New storm Wednesday night into Thursday: snow, slush, rain and ice across the region

(WOWK) — On the heels of a crippling ice storm, nature is dealing another blow to the region with a very soggy looking winter storm system that should produce wet snow as well as rain and even some freezing rain.

While there is a forecast for how much snow (shown below), it will be key to focus on impacts even more than inches of snow because of how rapidly rain will mix in and change the amount of snow on the ground almost instantly Thursday morning.

The system will come up from the southwest and move to the northeast across the area late Wednesday night. There is uncertainty as to exactly where the low pressure center will move as seen on this chart. Each marker shows a different model position for the low which is more likely to swing to the south and east of the WOWK area but some models allow it to come over our area.

Low pressure center likely track along with model positions from Tuesday through Friday

Should the low swing closer we would see more rain or freezing rain so the StormTracker 13 meteorologists are monitoring closely.

Expect the first flakes to fly late Wednesday afternoon which shouldn’t have much impact but then the snow increases in coverage and intensity, really peaking late Wednesday night.

Predictor model output for Wednesday night 2/17/21

Then a warm wedge of air moves into the system from the southwest causing a rapid change to rain Thursday morning and even more so Thursday afternoon.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning 2/18/21

Some time before 7 a.m. would be the maximum amount of snow on the ground for most of the WOWK viewing area because rain would then be pressing in so this forecast map is really “temporary snow” as the max amounts will be seen, then immediately start to wash away or mix with rain and turn into slush.

Model based forecast snow amounts for Thursday morning 2/18/2021 – Expect rapid melting or mixing with rain in many areas after this point which will CUT those numbers rapidly.

Some models have less snow, some have more in the higher terrain of eastern West Virginia and others have far more snow but those are extreme outliers and currently being discounted as such. Driving in the high terrain of West Virginia will be hazardous no matter how much snow falls there because of ice mixing in.

More rain comes into play throughout the rest of the day, meaning more slushy, wet conditions with ice to the north and east.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon 2/18/21

Another way to look at the situation is with “odds” of seeing a certain amount of snow. The following is the National Weather Service odds of seeing 4 inches of snow from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Our current forecast is just a little higher in some spots, to start.

Probability of snow equal to or greater than 4 inches Wednesday night through Thursday night.

There is another risk of freezing rain but the models and the odds favor areas generally east of Beckley and mainly in the Greenbrier Valley area.

Probability of freezing rain/ice equal to or greater than .25 inch Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Heavy, wet snow landing on power lines and trees in almost any amount could complicate the recovery process in restoring power and clearing trees during this period. There is a chance this precipitation could cause new power outages but the extent is not known.

Driving could be hazardous once again on area roads until the slush and snow get a chance to melt. Temperatures should go above freezing in many areas on Thursday but below freezing into the 20s at night.



Please expect at least some changes to this forecast as the storm continues to take shape. Focus on impacts of hazardous driving potential late Wednesday and early Thursday as well as the chance for more issues or at least delays in restoring power.

