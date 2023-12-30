(WOWK) – 2024 is almost here and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that some more rain and snow showers could sneak in just before the new year.

Look at the slideshow below to see when the showers pass by your neighborhood.

A cold front will pass over the region before the new year bringing several scattered rain showers and snow showers over the higher terrain. Snow accumulations will be minimal, but still watch out for some slick spots on the rains New Year’s Eve. All of the showers will be on the lighter side.

