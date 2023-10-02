(WOWK) — Even though it’s early October, the summerlike temperatures are sticking around until the end of this week.

Normal highs run in the 70s for this time of the year but the persistent high pressure building over the region will allow for highs to jump into the 80s for several days.

The next round of appreciable rain will reach the region by Friday, and behind that front, the area will expect temperatures well below normal, with highs only making it back to about 60 degrees.

Temperatures will drop significantly after the front with highs only near 60 degrees both days on the weekend.

