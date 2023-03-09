(WOWK) – We saw such a mild winter, but Storm Tracker Meteorologists predict that snow chances will be moving in over the weekend for the high country.

Predictor Snapshot Friday 9:00 PM

Rain showers will move through tomorrow. This rain will transition into snow showers tomorrow evening over the higher elevations. The snow is not likely to stick to the roads, but we will see snow on the grass Saturday morning in the high country.

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 5:00 AM

Another rain and snow system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Once again, the snow will really only fall in the mountains. Snow and rain totals are trending on the low end from this weekend system.

Model Projected Snow Totals

The snow will tend to lock itself to the mountains, but you could see one or two flurries mixed in overnight. Regardless not much snow will actually stick to the ground. Model output predicts 2-4 inches over the highest peaks and 1-2 inches in the grass in the Summersville area. Lowlands will mostly just see cold rain.

