Next rain arrives Thursday

(WOWK) — A cold front will bring a brief and blustery round of rain into the region on Thursday. The rain won’t be here long but the high temperatures will drop somewhat for a few days behind the cold front. See the slideshow below for timing and placement of showers on Thursday.

Along with this cold front will come some stout breezes above 20 mph on Thursday. This is not considered severe but it can blow leaves around as well as trash can lids or unsecured lawn decorations.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Thursday

Because the showers will be moving through quickly, there won’t be much accumulation of rain as seen below on the Predictor rainfall model guidance.

Predictor model output for rainfall Thursday

Beyond Thursday the rainfall amounts will be light with an occasional sprinkle or light shower spread out over the next couple of days. Most of the weekend looks dry and cooler with highs in the 60s. Normal highs run around 68 degrees so the weekend will be fairly seasonal or just below normal before temperatures warm again early next week.

Stay up to date on the ever changing weather forecast by grabbing the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.