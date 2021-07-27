Next storms: Thursday

(WOWK) — Wednesday looks quiet and hot for just about everyone in the WOWK-TV viewing area but Thursday could be fairly active in terms of storms.

Weather models indicate storms forming in the upper Midwest and dropping to the south as a complex of storms with potential strong wind gusts.

Predictor model output for Thursday at mid day

Storms should feature some strong wind gusts and possibly even some isolated gusts that can cause damage.

Marginal (low) severe storm risk area for Thursday in dark green

Frequent lightning is also possible with these storms as they move north to south through the mid afternoon.

Lightning Predictor output for Thursday afternoon

There will likely be a chunk of the area that does not see storms until much later. A later line of showers and storms Thursday night will likely not be overly strong but may rattle the windows with thunder.

Weather models are going to change over the next 48 hours so be sure to stay up to date with the forecast info and grab the StormTracker 13 weather app for notifications about approaching storms. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.