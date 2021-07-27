Next storms: Thursday

(WOWK) — Wednesday looks quiet and hot for just about everyone in the WOWK-TV viewing area but Thursday could be fairly active in terms of storms.
Weather models indicate storms forming in the upper Midwest and dropping to the south as a complex of storms with potential strong wind gusts.
Storms should feature some strong wind gusts and possibly even some isolated gusts that can cause damage.
Frequent lightning is also possible with these storms as they move north to south through the mid afternoon.
There will likely be a chunk of the area that does not see storms until much later. A later line of showers and storms Thursday night will likely not be overly strong but may rattle the windows with thunder.
Weather models are going to change over the next 48 hours so be sure to stay up to date with the forecast info
