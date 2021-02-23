Next weather events: Windy Wednesday then rain on the weekend

(WOWK) — After a very windy beginning to the week, another cold front with light rain and possibly some mountain snow is on the way for the second half of Wednesday.
Before the cold front arrives the temperature should warm up nicely, pushing above 60° which should all but complete the melting of the previous snow and ice storms.
The wind is likely to pick up as the front approaches, gusting to 25 mph or stronger.
Later on Wednesday evening, the rain could turn into a little bit of snow.
Snow is not anticipated to be a problem for driving Thursday morning.
Then several rounds of rain are anticipated to come across the area as a front stalls across the region later on Friday. After that a parade of rounds of rain will slide across the viewing area on and off through the weekend, finally drying out by Monday.
The national Weather Prediction Center guidance on rainfall amounts shows a little more rainfall than Predictor over the next 7 days.
Of course the StormTracker 13 meteorologists will stay on top of the chances for flooding through the period
