Next weather events: Windy Wednesday then rain on the weekend

(WOWK) — After a very windy beginning to the week, another cold front with light rain and possibly some mountain snow is on the way for the second half of Wednesday.

Predictor model output for Wednesday 3 p.m.

Before the cold front arrives the temperature should warm up nicely, pushing above 60° which should all but complete the melting of the previous snow and ice storms.

Predictor model output for temperatures Wednesday afternoon

The wind is likely to pick up as the front approaches, gusting to 25 mph or stronger.

Predictor model wind gust projections for Wednesday

Later on Wednesday evening, the rain could turn into a little bit of snow.

Predictor model output for 1 a.m. Thursday morning

Snow is not anticipated to be a problem for driving Thursday morning.

Predictor model output for snow by Thursday evening

Then several rounds of rain are anticipated to come across the area as a front stalls across the region later on Friday. After that a parade of rounds of rain will slide across the viewing area on and off through the weekend, finally drying out by Monday.

Predictor model output for possible rain amounts over the weekend

The national Weather Prediction Center guidance on rainfall amounts shows a little more rainfall than Predictor over the next 7 days.

NOAA WPC Rainfall Estimates for the next 7 days

Of course the StormTracker 13 meteorologists will stay on top of the chances for flooding through the period

