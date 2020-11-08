Nice end to weekend, heavy rain possible midweek

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a nice end to the work week across the region, as we’re looking at plenty of sunshine for our Sunday. It’ll be a toasty one too, with high temperatures near 80 degrees!

However, a cold front will bring some rain back into the region for Tuesday night into Wednesday. I think our area could get in on some healthy rains – I think our in-house product is underplaying this a touch, with most areas at this point likely to see around an inch of rain.

That will move out by Thursday morning and we’re back to dry conditions for the end of the week – and more seasonable high temperatures, with highs returning to the 60s.

