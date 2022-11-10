(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole.

Predictor Rain Friday Afternoon

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will be a few dry periods but expect moderate to heavy rain showers all day. In addition to see warm tropical air move in a cold front will push through during the afternoon and evening hours. This front will cause the storms to intensify, and we will see the heaviest rain fall for the later parts of the day. The heaviest rain from Nicole will clear up by Saturday morning.

Predictor Rain Totals Present to 2pm Saturday

Most of the region will see between 1-2 inches of rain, but some areas will see up to 3 inches. Southeastern Ohio will be the most impacted, but Appalachians will also see heavy rainfall for the end of the day Friday. No flood watches or warnings have been issued, but we will see localized flooding in areas that see more than 3 inches of rain.

Predictor Wind Gusts 2pm Friday

With the heavier rain showers and thunderstorms gusty winds will also return. The strongest winds will be further east, but still 20+ mph winds will be common with the rain.

Highs for Friday will still be warm around the mid to upper 60s thanks to the warm tropical moisture. After the cold front pass for Saturday highs will drop close to 20 degrees across the board into the 40s. Cold temperatures will continue through the weekend and into next week.

