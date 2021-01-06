No snow in sight for most of 13 News-Land…for now.

(WOWK) – A fairly long run of seasonally cool temperatures continues while weather models continue to show weather systems coming close with snow, but missing the WOWK TV viewing area over the next seven days. There CAN be a little snow in areas east of I-79 Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not the kind of back-aching, shoveling, hard-to-drive-in kind of snow.

The first system will arrive late Thursday into Friday but it looks like the bulk of this storm slides to the south of us, providing more snow to southwest Virginia and parts of North Carolina, but not here.

Predictor GFS model output for Friday night

The second system will form farther south late Sunday and as it travels to the northeast, it appears the snow from this storm will also miss the 13 News area to the south and east. The latest look at the American GFS model now doesn’t have any rain or snow at all by Monday to the south which is a new development.

Predictor GFS model output for Monday night

Most of the weather models keep the accumulating snow to the south with the next systems, but now and again one model may show the systems with snow in our region. For now those model solutions are few and far between, so the forecast remains mainly cloudy with seasonally cool temperatures continuing.

American GFS model output of snow placement and amounts for the Thursday night/Friday storm. Expect numbers to change in North Carolina but this is useful for travel impact planning

We will keep you on top of the latest as the week unfolds but for now, we still look for the snow to take shape well to our south, especially for the system planned for Friday. Stay on top of the forecast with the StormTracker 13 app which can be found here for free.

