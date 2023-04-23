(WOWK) – StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting that the northern lights will be extremely active tonight. This will leave us with the rare opportunity to see them as far south as Ohio.

The National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center says that due to a severe geomagnetic storm the aurora borealis could be visible as far south as Alabama tonight if the storm maintains strength. The lights will be visible up until 2 AM Monday morning.

Unfortunately for stargazers the clouds may not be too kind to us. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight which could cause issues spotting the aurora. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s so bring a jacket with you.

Spotting Tips

It will be easier to spot the northern lights in an open space like a field or the top of a hill, but any spot with a good view of the night sky will work. You also will want to move away from bright lights to reduce light pollution so you can see more of the night skies once your eyes adjust to the dark.

Remember if you do go out to try and catch a glimpse of this natural phenomenon to stay aware of your surroundings.

For more information on the aurora borealis click here.

