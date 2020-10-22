Not a full washout this weekend for area football but have ponchos on standby especially Friday

(WOWK) – Friday night could be wet at some area high school football games thanks to an anticipated line of showers as a cold front moves through the area.

Predictor model output for Friday night Oct 23, 2020

There could be a few thunderstorms in the region so a temporary lightning delay, while not likely all over, is possible in a few spots Friday night especially in Kentucky and Ohio as of the first call on the forecast at mid-week.

Possible areas with isolated lightning Friday night

Many games in West Virginia, east of the Ohio River, should be over before rain arrives according to the timing of Predictor. However, for those fans who are attending games, look for it to be very mild for late October but bring your ponchos just in case.

First call forecast for Friday night football October 23, 2020

On Saturday, 22nd ranked Marshall takes on Florida Atlantic in Huntington at Joan. C. Edwards stadium and despite some morning light rain, just about all of the models have the rain moving on, leaving clouds and a cooler day in the 60s for the game. The temperatures are actually seasonal but will feel cooler to fans thanks to the previous few days topping out in the 80s.

Predictor model output for Saturday 2:30 p.m. October 24, 2020

Forecast for Marshall hosting FAU Saturday

