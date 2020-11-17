Not as windy Tuesday but still a little breezy

(WOWK) – Sunday’s winds caused several trees to come down as well as some power lines and there’s more wind on the way for Tuesday, but the good news is, it’s not nearly as strong.

Gusts on Sunday ranged from 46 to 58 mph on the high side and that was at actual recording stations. There could have been stronger gusts at play in other areas. The strong wind was not exclusive to the Tri-State either, as seen in social media clips from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic.

The winds on Tuesday will be driven by a fast moving low that is not as strong as the one that caused the wind Sunday. Wind gusts the first half of Tuesday should be in the 25 mph range instead of the 45 mph range. Wind advisories are not anticipated.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Tuesday morning

Highs will also be held in check, only reaching the mid and upper 40s so be ready for this stout change in the weather on Tuesday.

