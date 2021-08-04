Not many showers but more heat in store

(WOWK) — Over the next week, the weather story will shift from rain to temperatures. Highs will jump a few degrees back into the mid 80s for a day before moving upward toward the upper 80s then eventually the 90s starting Sunday.

Predictor Sunday high temperature

There are some chances for rain in the coming days but the chances are for limited areas. Only isolated cells are possible on Thursday and Friday and then we have a better chance for scattered showers on Saturday. As things turn drier on Sunday, the highs jump a little more. By next Tuesday there is a better chance for some late storms.

Predictor model output for Thursday evening

Predictor model output for Saturday morning

Predictor model output for Tuesday

Highs will soar under high pressure on Monday into the low to mid 90s. Clouds and a few scattered storms will limit the highs from that same range on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week but will still be near 90.

Predictor high temperature for Monday – our forecast varies

