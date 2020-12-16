Not-so-wintry weather in southeastern Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — In Ohio, Jackson County’s weather Wednesday started with light snow in the early morning hours.

However, the snow changed to rain later on in the afternoon.

Snow flurries coming down in Jackson County, but they’re mixing with rain and not sticking to the already wet ground. 🌧🌨 #ohwx @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/911S8jRucT — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) December 16, 2020

People in Jackson County didn’t seem too concerned about the road conditions, though, since everything that did fall from the sky seemed to melt instantly.

The expected winter weather in the region did not live up to expectations.

“Our weather station that we use was forecasting us to have three to five inches of snow here today through this evening and into tomorrow morning, but as the weather has progressed you’re seeing that we’re just mainly getting all rain.” Rick Ward, manager, Ohio Department of Transportation District 9

Of course, for drivers, the weather change is relatively good news.

“Actually it’s really nice, it’s kind of switched over, beautiful weather, it’s really nice out here I mean it’s wet but it’s not slippery.” Carrie Harmon, Jackson County resident

“It’s not bad right now, but earlier the little bridges on the back roads, they were snowed up.” Don Denny, Jackson County resident

The good road conditions are no accident—the Ohio Department of Transportation has been prepping the roads since yesterday.

Take a look at a salt truck in action in Jackson County this morning! Not much snow on the ground here at all, some sticking in mountains on the ground… but the roads are wet and it is still raining/sleeting a little!! Be careful today 😊🌧🌨 stay tuned @WOWK13News for more! pic.twitter.com/r4SvtkmM4t — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) December 16, 2020

“We use a system what’s called brine, we use saltwater we brined all of our roads yesterday and routes in case it would’ve came in before we all arrived to work this morning.” Rick Ward, manager, Ohio Department of Transportation District 9

Even locals are impressed by their diligence.

“We’ve seen some rain and some snow and ice mix, but we’ve also seen our salt trucks go by like four times today so that’s been good.” Ann Puckett, cashier, Main Express Convenient Store

The roads are alright for now, but officials at the Ohio Department of Transportation say they’re most concerned for when the sun goes down.

“Now they’re saying nothing till maybe late tonight after dark. We have 14 trucks on the road patrolling, making sure that none of the bridges are freezing over.” Rick Ward, manager, Ohio Department of Transportation District 9

Even though there isn’t much snow on the ground, drivers are warned to still be cautious because:

“Ice can be just as dangerous, the ice could be just a little bit worse.” Rick Ward, manager, Ohio Department of Transportation District 9

