November swings continue: Cold to hot … dry to rainy

(WOWK) – The big November temperature swings continue with high temperatures bouncing back a good 10° above normal on this Thursday the falling back below normal by the start of next week.

A southerly breeze is between an area of high pressure to the east and a large low to the north and west allow warmer air to push in to our area and even though we expect more clouds in the next few days and possibly even some rain, these warm temperatures should linger until the cold front comes with rain late in the weekend.

Surface map and satellite Thursday afternoon with high to the east and low to the north

While it feels great outside for warm weather fans, it should be noted that there are concerns for the potential of wildfires. Thursday afternoon brought a “red flag” warning to Kentucky and Ohio meaning residents should not burn due to increased wild and forest danger.

These warm snaps have meant a delay in the opening of ski season in the West Virginia mountains.

Late Friday night and early Saturday might bring a little bit of rain to Southern Ohio in areas north of Interstate 64, but interestingly the cold air is not far away, basically sitting from Columbus to the north.

Predictor Temperature model output for Saturday afternoon

The next opportunity for appreciable rain comes later on Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Predictor model output for Sunday evening showing rain and a cold front

Temperatures start cooler on Thanksgiving week with 50s Monday then 60s for days after, even with some rain. There are more chances for rain by the middle of the week.

While officials are urging only small gatherings this Thanksgiving, there obviously will be some travel taking place. Models disagree on rain timing between Wednesday and Thursday but they point to a larger temperature drop next weekend and some precip that could include snow.

Predictor GFS Model weather output showing rain changing to snow on Saturday November 28, 2020



