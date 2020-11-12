November’s wild ride: Temperatures swing back to normal before taking a dip

(WOWK) – After three consecutive days with either setting or tying a record high in November, the 13 News area is set to see temperatures go back to normal for at least a few days before taking a sharp colder turn early next week.

Projected temperatures for the rest of the week into Sunday

The upper air steering patterns of the jetstream have been laid out the past several days with a trough of low pressure in the West, leading to a cold bubble of air pressing south, while the ridge of high pressure in the East has allowed a bubble of warm air to press north. That’s why we have seen record heat.

Wednesday’s upper air patterns projected by models.

On Thursday after a cold front at the surface, the jet stream pattern starts to return the upper level winds back to more of a west to east orientation which brings temperatures back more into line for this time of year.

Thursday’s upper air patterns projected by models.

By Friday the overall upper air patterns returns to what is called “flat flow” with no major dips or rises in the wind flow pattern, meaning the coldest air resides in the north while the warmest air resides to the south and everyone else in between is between the extremes and pretty much back to normal.

Friday’s upper air pattern projected by models.

Temperatures stay normal which is near 60 degrees for daytime highs until Sunday when they briefly warm ahead of the next trough which arrives late Sunday and opens the door to colder air coming from the north on Monday.

Upper air pattern for next Monday, November 16 as projected by models.

Winds on Sunday could gust above 20 miles per hour ahead of the next cold front as well.

