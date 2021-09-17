NWS: Meteor possibly exploded over West Virginia

Real Time Perseid from Sept. 8, 2018. Bright meteors and dark night skies made this year’s Perseid meteor shower a great time for a weekend campout. And while packing away their equipment, skygazers at a campsite in the mountains of southern Germany found at least one more reason to linger under the stars, witnessing this brief but colorful flash with their own eyes. Presented as a 50 frame gif, the two second long video was captured during the morning twilight of August 12. In real time it shows the development of the typical green train of a bright Perseid meteor. A much fainter Perseid is just visible farther to the right. Plowing through Earth’s atmosphere at 60 kilometers per second, Perseids are fast enough to excite the characteristic green emission of atomic oxygen at altitudes of 100 kilometers or so. Credit: Till Credner, AlltheSky.com

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – The National Weather Service Office in Pittsburgh is investigating a possible exploding meteor that took place over West Virginia Friday morning.

According to the Weather Service, there was a loud boom heard in northwest Virginia and eastern WV this morning.

After reviewing satellite data, there was a flash in the area but no storms were around, so the Weather Service believes it could have been an exploding meteor!

They say NASA will likely investigate.

You don't see this every day! Folks in northwest VA/eastern WV heard a loud boom this morning. This GOES-16 flash density product at 10:25 AM shows a flash in the area, but no storms were around. The possible explanation? An exploding meteor! NASA will likely investigate. pic.twitter.com/wFrLzb3lnh — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 17, 2021