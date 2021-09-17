NWS: Meteor possibly exploded over West Virginia

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – The National Weather Service Office in Pittsburgh is investigating a possible exploding meteor that took place over West Virginia Friday morning.
According to the Weather Service, there was a loud boom heard in northwest Virginia and eastern WV this morning.
After reviewing satellite data, there was a flash in the area but no storms were around, so the Weather Service believes it could have been an exploding meteor!
They say NASA will likely investigate.
