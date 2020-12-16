ODOT crews battle icy roads

OH (WOWK) — As snow continues to fall through Central Ohio, 240 Ohio Department of Transportation plows are treating roads.

At this time, the travel lanes on interstates, state, and U.S. routes, ramps, and bridges have been cleared but are wet, and pavement temperatures are right around freezing. This means wet pavement can turn icy and slick.

Live look from I-70 at SR 149 (Morristown) in Belmont County. Allow yourself to have extra drive time this afternoon. Please remember, our crews drive much slower than the posted speed limit to get the job done. Be sure to give them plenty of room to work! #ODOTWinter pic.twitter.com/r9iXvIkvhi — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) December 16, 2020

East Central Ohio is seeing heavy snowfall with an expected accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snowfall has slowed down in the Columbus area.

ODOT crews will continue working through the evening, salting and plowing the roads. A new shift of drivers start their shifts at 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

ODOT officials say those who are out should remember to slow down for the crews to work on the roads.