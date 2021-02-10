Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for more winter weather

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Throughout the region, a main concern with the incoming winter weather is the morning commute, especially in Kentucky and Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) already has an “all hands on deck” plan in effect to keep the roadways safe.

“Last year was an incredibly mild winter, we only had one or two significant events. This is already probably our fifth or sixth significant event and we’ve had several other minor events as well so, yeah, we are having real winter this year.” Matt McGuire, public information officer, ODOT District 9

In Lawrence County, ODOT isn’t waiting for the temperatures to drop to freezing or for the snow to fall.

“Minus the truck behind me we probably have about 14 crews out currently patrolling and they’ll be out all through the day.” Matt McGuire, public information officer, ODOT District 9

Starting at noon, crews began laying down salt and anti-icing liquid in an effort to keep ice and snow from accumulating on the roads.

In any winter weather, even treated roads can become hazardous in places.

However, mechanics say there are a few things you can do to make sure your car is prepared.

“One of the best things you can probably do is make sure—especially if we’ve got ice and snow out—make sure your tire pressure is right. You get better grip that way.” John Dickess, owner, Dickess Auto Repair

Another thing to check: your brakes.

“If your brakes are working properly, even in ice you’re going to stop better than if you got bad brakes.” John Dickess, owner, Dickess Auto Repair

Additionally, John Dickess—owner of Dickess Auto Repair—says make sure your car is topped off with antifreeze and your wipers are working properly because…

“During an active storm you are going to encounter winter driving conditions and you need to drive to those conditions.” Matt McGuire, public information officer, ODOT District 9

Local transportation departments ask people to give the snow plows extra room—at least three car-lengths of separation.

