Ohio drivers prep for snow and icy road conditions

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) – Weather conditions in southern Ohio are expected to get worse through the night and into tomorrow. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and other Ohio drivers are offering advice on what people should plan for Monday morning.

When traveling through inclement weather, drivers in the Buckeye State say to “drive slow” and “watch your speed and just be focused on the road.” With the possibility of snow at the start of the week, this advice is key in staying safe.

Saturday evening, Scioto County, Ohio was on a Level One Snow Emergency, but that has since been lifted.



ODOT outposts were closed early Sunday morning due to the rain. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Sunday afternoon, all drivers had to worry about was a few rainclouds in the sky. However, later in the evening icy road conditions and visibility issues could be ahead.

Boyd County, Kentucky resident Chase Justice says he will be traveling through the storm tonight. In preparation for the weather change, Justice says he allotted enough time to get to his destination safely.

I’m going to Avon, Indiana. I’m a travel nurse. We’re just going to take our time and if we need to, we’ll stop and try and wait it out or go slow. Chase Justice, Boyd County, Kentucky resident

While many drivers say they are preparing for the hazardous conditions in any way they can, road crews are currently facing a major challenge before the freezing temperature hits.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says with the rain hitting southern Ohio is complicating their pre-treatment plans.

That really kind of limits what we’re able to do to get ahead of anything that might come down the pike next, because, obviously as it’s raining, we’re not able to get out there and pre-treat any of the roadways for that next system. Matt Bruning, ODOT Press Secretary

Bruning also says their current game-plan will depend on the readings from sensors in the pavement. These sensors indicate if the road is wet, chemically wet with salt, snow-covered, or dry.

After analyzing the data, they will then determine what actions will need to be taken tonight as well as a possible plan for tomorrow.

Road crews will be on-call to clear and salt the roads.

