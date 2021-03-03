Ohio River levels set to drop below flood stage

(HUNTINGTON, WV) — All of the major flood gauges along the Ohio River from Parkersburg, WEst Virginia to Greenup, Kentucky are now showing water levels dropping as of late Wednesday.

WV ALT RT 10 at 4H Camp Road 3/03 2:05pm. Bridge is open. @SpencerWeather @NWSCharlestonWV @WVEMD @WVMetroNews @CabellCounty911 @wchs8fox11 #WVfloodMarch2021 pic.twitter.com/i7DbvUjyz3 — Gregg Hendry (@gregghendry) March 3, 2021 Water levels were lower at this location on WV Alternate Route 10 than the previous day

The movement of the crest of high water farther downriver, means the backwaters and smaller tributaries also begin to drop.

Check out this flooded intersection on Route 60 in Barboursville😱☀️ I’m told they’ll be opening the roads one by one around here as the water recedes… more on that tonight at 6 on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/1qkxa37tnS — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) March 3, 2021 Water levels at Tanyard Station on Route 60 are high but lower than Tuesday

The good news is that all of the stations along the Ohio within the WOWK viewing area are dropping, except Portsmouth, Ohio which will drop Thursday.

Huntington, WV hydrograph as of Wednesday night

Ashland, KY hydrograph as of Wednesday night

Greenup, KY hydrograph as of Wednesday night

