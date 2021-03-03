Ohio River levels set to drop below flood stage

(HUNTINGTON, WV) — All of the major flood gauges along the Ohio River from Parkersburg, WEst Virginia to Greenup, Kentucky are now showing water levels dropping as of late Wednesday.
The movement of the crest of high water farther downriver, means the backwaters and smaller tributaries also begin to drop.
The good news is that all of the stations along the Ohio within the WOWK viewing area are dropping, except Portsmouth, Ohio which will drop Thursday.
