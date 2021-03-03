Countdown to Tax Day
Ohio River levels set to drop below flood stage

Weather

(HUNTINGTON, WV) — All of the major flood gauges along the Ohio River from Parkersburg, WEst Virginia to Greenup, Kentucky are now showing water levels dropping as of late Wednesday.

Water levels were lower at this location on WV Alternate Route 10 than the previous day

The movement of the crest of high water farther downriver, means the backwaters and smaller tributaries also begin to drop.

Water levels at Tanyard Station on Route 60 are high but lower than Tuesday

The good news is that all of the stations along the Ohio within the WOWK viewing area are dropping, except Portsmouth, Ohio which will drop Thursday.

Huntington, WV hydrograph as of Wednesday night
Ashland, KY hydrograph as of Wednesday night
Greenup, KY hydrograph as of Wednesday night

