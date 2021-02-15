Ohioans brace for next round of winter weather

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — People across the Tri-State region are still feeling the effects of last week’s winter weather. Now, they have to brace for another round of it expected Monday night.

People in Gallia County, Ohio say they didn’t get the worst of last week’s winter weather, but they’re preparing for the possibility that the next round of ice and snow could make things a lot worse.

A local feed store in Gallipolis called Feed Stop had seen evidence of this in the volume of orders for ice melt.

“I’m getting ready to make a delivery with Ice Melt…the freezing rain and stuff that we got last night and this morning and supposedly coming again, the demand is pretty high right now so we’re trying to get it out as fast as we get it in.” Steve Beaver, employee at Feed Stop

In addition to that, one Gallia County garage—Cliff Stapleton’s Garage—says this past weekend’s weather brought them a lot of business thanks to the bad roads.

“Since Thursday it’s been kinda crazy. We had a lot of snow and ice…had a lot of people coming in due to accidents because of the ice and snow. We just been seeing people not being able to stop, bumper to bumper collision type of thing.” Jacob Gilmore, operations manager, Cliff Stapleton’s Garage

Drivers along Route 7 can attest to that:

“It’s really bad, you know, icy. Even with four by four locked in still you slide all over.” Habib Esmaeili, Gallia County Resident

However, they still say they didn’t bear the brunt of the bad conditions:

“No, we did not lose power in this… We are lucky, we are one of the lucky.” Habib Esmaeili, Gallia County Resident

Now, most say they’re worried about what the next few days of forecasted winter weather will bring.

Drivers should be extra cautious, warns Jacob Gilmore of Cliff Stapleton’s Garage:

“The weather conditions are not optimal for driving.” Jacob Gilmore, operations manager, Cliff Stapleton’s Garage

