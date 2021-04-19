Old Man Winter returning, hard freeze & snowflakes possible

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Be warned – a hard freeze is possible this week along with the return of some snowflakes, as Old Man Winter returns!

The cold weather returns Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, as a strong cold front pushes through the region.

We’ll begin the day on Wednesday in the lower to middle 40s – but that’s as warm as we get! Temperatures will slowly drop throughout the day, and I think we’ll drop to the upper 30s to around 40 for the afternoon.

That will allow any remaining rain showers to slowly switch over to snowflakes during the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday.

In addition, temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will drop to around 30 degrees. This will enable a hard freeze to possibly take place. We will likely see temperatures drop similarly on Friday morning.

The cold spell is short-lived. We will see temperatures warm back into the 60s by Friday. However, the overall pattern remains unsettled as we head into next weekend, with more chances for rain on the way.

