Old Man Winter returns with snow, bone-chilling temperatures

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Old Man Winter is returning once again across the region, which will bring snow showers, as well as some bitterly cold temperatures and wind once again into the tri-state!

The National Weather Service has issued a *Winter Weather Advisory* for Martin, Johnson, Floyd, and Pike counties in eastern Kentucky, as well as for parts of Fayette, Nicholas, and Webster counties in our region in West Virginia. They also have issued a *Winter Storm Warning* for parts of Fayette, Nicholas, and Webster counties. Most of the mountain counties are under that warning, as several inches of snow is expected in the highlands.

A *Winter Weather Advisory* is in effect for many area counties (shown in blue).

A cold front passed through the region Sunday afternoon, and behind that is a stiff northwesterly breeze. That breeze quickly has allowed temperatures to drop, and we will be cold enough Sunday night into Monday morning to allow for rain showers to switch over to snow. A little upslope snow shower activity will be enhanced by a weak trough that will be passing through the area Monday. That will keep a stiff breeze around, as well as those snow flakes flying. Check out the images below from Predictor to see how the snow continues to fall across most of eastern Kentucky and central/eastern West Virginia throughout the day Monday.







Snow showers will be likely throughout Monday across the region, as shown on Predictor.

So how much snow can you expect in your neck of the woods? Not much accumulation if you live west of I-79 or west of US-119 in the coalfields/eastern Kentucky. We could see a brief grassy coating in the lowlands with any particularly heavy snow band, but most of us won’t see any accumulations at all. Once you get east of I-79 as well as east of US-119 in the coalfields, the totals begin to add up, as you can see in our official StormTracker 13 forecast shown below:

Snowfall Forecast

Brief Grassy Coating Huntington Charleston Grayson Portsmouth Pomeroy

Dusting to 1 Inch Clay Pikeville Sutton Montgomery Williamson

1 to 2 Inches Summersville Beckley Pineville Fayetteville

2 to 4 Inches Richwood Craigsville Webster Springs

4 to 8 Inches Snowshoe Highlands of W.Va.



Don’t forget that the wind will be blowing, as a strong northwesterly breeze will dominate the region Monday. In addition to the rain/snow mix and cold temperatures only in the middle 30s for highs, wind gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel like it is in the 20s for much of the day, so be sure to bundle up!

The good news is that we will see a slow warming trend throughout the upcoming work week!