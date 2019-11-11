Old Man Winter to introduce himself to the region with snow and very cold air this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – We experienced a historically warm October, as temperatures the first week of that month began in the lower 90s, but we couldn’t be anymore opposite to begin the month of November, as a series of polar air masses continue to dive into the tri-state!

The coldest air of the season is lurking in southern Canada and will encroach on our region by the time we roll into Monday night. Expect highs nearly 30 degrees below average!

In particular, a potent polar air mass will enter the region this week, bringing with it the coldest air of the season, as highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach the freezing point, and lows Tuesday night into Wednesday likely dropping into the middle teens in many towns. Here’s a detailed look at what you can expect in your neighborhood this upcoming week.

SNOWFALL

WHEN : Rain showers will transition to snow from northwest to southeast during the night Monday into early Tuesday morning. This means that places like Athens, Pomeroy, Rutland, and MacArthur will be the first towns to see the snow late Monday night. Everyone will be seeing snow by early Tuesday morning, which will last through most of the morning.

: Rain showers will transition to snow from northwest to southeast during the night Monday into early Tuesday morning. This means that places like Athens, Pomeroy, Rutland, and MacArthur will be the first towns to see the snow late Monday night. Everyone will be seeing snow by early Tuesday morning, which will last through most of the morning. HOW MUCH? : Southern Ohio can expect generally an inch of snow, with 1-2 inches of snow expected for most towns in West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky. A lot of this will be an accumulation on the grassy surfaces and the rooftops. Heavier totals in the 2 to 4 inch range will be possible in the mountains, as upslope flow will take over during the late morning in those regions.

: Southern Ohio can expect generally an inch of snow, with 1-2 inches of snow expected for most towns in West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky. A lot of this will be an accumulation on the grassy surfaces and the rooftops. Heavier totals in the 2 to 4 inch range will be possible in the mountains, as upslope flow will take over during the late morning in those regions. SLICK TRAVEL? : Expect it for the morning commute! I think most of the main roads won’t be in bad shape aside from a few slick spots, but the side roads could definitely be in slick shape Tuesday morning. The snow will come down quickly early Tuesday morning – so the timing in combination with the brief heavy snow accumulation will likely cause slick travel at least briefly.

: Expect it for the morning commute! I think most of the main roads won’t be in bad shape aside from a few slick spots, but the side roads could definitely be in slick shape Tuesday morning. The snow will come down quickly early Tuesday morning – so the timing in combination with the brief heavy snow accumulation will likely cause slick travel at least briefly. RELIEF: We’ll have to watch for black ice to form Tuesday night, as temperatures drop into the teens during the overnight. We will see temperatures back above freezing Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, which should finish the job on melting snow.

Snowfall forecast from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon

EXTREME COLD

WHEN : Tuesday through Wednesday morning across the region.

: Tuesday through Wednesday morning across the region. TEMPERATURES : High temperatures Tuesday will only be around freezing, as the result of a stiff northwesterly breeze ushering in a polar air mass into the region. That’s nearly 30 degrees below average! Unfortunately, skies will clear as high pressure sets in Tuesday night. This will allow temperatures to drop into the middle teens, with some outlying areas flirting with 10 degrees for morning lows Wednesday! PLEASE make sure your heater is functioning correctly prior to this cold snap. If you are using a space heater, make sure you are utilizing it in a safe location in your house! Don’t forget about those pets either!

: High temperatures Tuesday will only be around freezing, as the result of a stiff northwesterly breeze ushering in a polar air mass into the region. That’s nearly 30 degrees below average! Unfortunately, skies will clear as high pressure sets in Tuesday night. This will allow temperatures to drop into the middle teens, with some outlying areas flirting with 10 degrees for morning lows Wednesday! PLEASE make sure your heater is functioning correctly prior to this cold snap. If you are using a space heater, make sure you are utilizing it in a safe location in your house! Don’t forget about those pets either! RELIEF: It doesn’t really warm up much across the region until Thursday, as highs Wednesday will only be in the middle 30s despite plenty of sunshine. We will see temperatures warm into the 40s by Thursday and back into the 50s by Friday.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be well down into the teens, with some communities waking up in the single digits! Don’t forget about the pets!

LOOKING AHEAD