Once Isaias moves out, our weather will warm up again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tropical Storm Isaias is set to cross the shoreline of the southeast U.S. late Monday night or early Tuesday in the Carolinas but once that storm picks up speed and moves out, our area will begin a march of warmer daytime temperatures until a weekend with 90s in the forecast once again.

Radar and satellite composite of the situation as of 6:30 p.m. Monday August 3, 2020

While the center of Isaias may not cross the shoreline until late at night, once it does, it takes off rapidly to the north as seen on the projected forecast cone. Remember the cone is just for the center of the storm and it can travel anywhere within that cone as it moves north. Broader bands of rain and storms from the storm can be seen as far a few hundred miles away from the center. Only the eastern panhandle of West Virginia could see the outer band storms from Isaias.

6 p.m. Monday projected path and statistics on Isaias from the National Hurricane Center

As the storm sits off the coast of South Carolina on Monday night, there are waves up to 20 feet being created out at sea. Storm surge and wave action should cause at least some beach erosion in many areas from Charleston, SC to the north through the Carolinas and beyond.

Wave heights as of 6:30 p.m. August 3, 2020

Isaias could ramp up to hurricane speed winds in between National Hurricane Center advisories but any tropical storm force wind below 74 mph is still capable of producing damage.

Forecast temporary wind gusts by the Rapid Refresh Predictor for midnight, Aug 4, 2020 in NC/SC

Strong to damaging winds are possible well inland from this storm in South Carolina and North Carolina and even into Virginia and points north. Flash flooding is also a distinct possibility. Our Predictor is showing an immense amount of rain where the winds converge from Isaias with a trough of low pressure coming in from the west. The most intense rain should fall in a narrow band across the Carolinas and Virginia as well.

Predictor projected rainfall as of 6:30p.m. Monday looking forward two days into Wednesday evening

Here at home a cold front will have the chance to finally move east across the area on Tuesday afternoon with a scattered look to the showers and storms.

Predictor model output for Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020 with scattered storms

After the cold front moves through, most of the showers are centered to the south and east of the viewing area on Wednesday and Thursday with very limited chances for any rain on Friday or Saturday as the heat continues to build.

7 Day forecast as of Monday Aug 3, 2020 – keep checking back for new updates any time here

Beyond the 7 day forecast, the trends are warmer once again for much of next week.

Temperature outlook for the 6-10 day timeframe, meaning August 9-13 – showing better than average odds that it will be warmer than normal locally

You can monitor the storms here or anywhere with the StormTracker 13 app any time. Just turn on notifications and location services in the app and in the Saf-T-Net Alert section, enable all alert types and you’ll be ahead of the storm. You can download the app for free right here: