CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Those affected by mid-August flooding in Kanawha County still have some time to get assistance from the county with the cleanup.

The Kanawha County Commission said that the last day for flood debris pickup s will be Monday, Sept. 12. They say that they’ve received a decrease in calls for assistance, but they want to give the community one more weekend to reach out for help.

They also released the following statement:

“The folks affected by the August 15th flooding, in many cases, lost everything. They deserved to have help from the County as quickly as we could provide it. We put together an action plan with our Emergency Management Department, and within two days of the flooding, we were able to have trucks picking up debris from the curb of the homes. The Planning Office took calls from citizens who continued to have debris that needed to be picked up, and we dispatched our contractors to those areas. We will have our contractors make one additional pass-through Monday, September 12th, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. through the affected areas collecting any additional debris on the curbs. We know this is a trying time for those whose homes were flooded, and we want to do all we can to help ease the pain.”

Since Aug. 17, the commission says they’ve helped 215 callers with flood-related questions and debris management assistance. They say that 153.37 tons of flood debris were picked up from the affected areas of Kanawha County.