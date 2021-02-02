One West Virginia town got nearly two feet of snow from the Nor’easter

WV DOH Truck in the snow in Preston County, WV, Courtesy: WVDOT Feb 2,2021

(WOWK) – While parts of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania received enough snow Monday and Tuesday to cause emergency declarations, one town in West Virginia also saw nearly two feet of snow.

Terra Alta in Preston County, West Virginia officially recorded 22 inches of snow between Monday and Tuesday, a direct effect of the Nor’easter which has captured national attention for days.

Terra Alta is about 25 miles southeast of Morgantown, WV

The map of snow totals from the Nor’easter shows that the northeast corner of West Virginia, where it borders western Maryland, received the Mountain State’s jackpot of snow from the system.

Snowfall report map from NWS Eastern Region

The national snowfall report shows northern New Jersey, southern New York and eastern Pennsylvania as receiving the largest amounts of snow, but the town of Terra Alta also got in on the list of exceptionally deep snow.

The name Terra Alta is derived from Latin for “high land.” Sitting at approximately 2,580 feet in elevation above sea level, the cold air at that altitude and the flow of moisture from the storm meant large volumes of snow for the town from this particular storm.

More light snow is expected in that area Tuesday night so the official total from the Nor’easter could grow before the system moves entirely away.

Snow totals in the WOWK viewing area were not as deep but still made for slick roads.

  • Huntington 1.2″
  • Charleston 2.8″
  • Hurricane 2.7″
  • Olive Hill, KY 2.5″
  • Athens, OH 3.0″
  • Gallipolis, OH 3.0″
  • Louisa, KY 1.5″

