(WOWK) — After some very warm days, we’re not done with the chance for frost in the region as we look over the next several days, with a chance even well after Easter. We start on Easter Sunday morning and there actually could be a hard freeze. While it may not be the official growing season on the record books, many plants and trees are in bloom. See the model output below for Sunday morning.

Model output for morning lows Easter Sunday

Our current forecast may be a degree or two warmer but even if it’s not a hard freeze, there can be a frost on plants. Frost can occur when our thermometers read mid 30s because it’s not about the temperature on our car or house, it’s about the temperature of the plant surface and leaves which can be colder and frost or a hard freeze can take place.

Monday morning may be just a few degrees too warm for frost but there may be more chances on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning as shown with the models for those days.

Model output for temperatures Tuesday morning

Model output for Wednesday morning

We may not get official frost advisories due to the bookkeeping of climate statistics determining when the growing season officially begins. However, if you have plants that you are concerned about, by all means plan to cover them on those nights. Many plants will do just fine but we leave it up to you to cover the plants you value most the way you see best.

Frost/Freeze advice

Covering plants with cloth is better than plastic, although plastic can be used. Be sure to remove plastic by mid morning so plants do not smother. You can always bring plants indoors as well or put them directly next to the house where they may pick up radiant warmth from your home.

