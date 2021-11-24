Outdoor plans on Thanksgiving look better early in the day

(WOWK) — Just because it’s Thanksgiving doesn’t mean people won’t be out and about early Thursday morning and the weather looks good for many activities. See the video above for some examples of events happening in the area and the slideshow below for Predictor model output for timing of rain in the area.

Most of the area will be dry until mid day then rain will press east but fall apart for a few hours after about 3 p.m. before a new round of showers re-develops around 9 p.m. over West Virginia, followed by a little bit of snow falling in narrow bands on a northwest wind coming in off the Great Lakes.

Rainfall amounts do not appear to be enough to cause any flooding.

After the Friday morning light snow showers, we expect the precipitation to dry out and the temperatures will remain cold with highs only in the 30s.

Find out more about the rest of the forecast for the remainder of the holiday weekend and beyond right here.

