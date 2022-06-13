HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the heat index across West Virginia is expected to hit a dangerous high this week, employers for outside workers are making adjustments.

In addition to other changes, a landscaping business in Huntington has already shifted its worker’s schedules so they can see the least amount of sun.

“We’re going to start a little earlier. We’re going to start about five, six o’clock in the morning and quit between two, four every day,” says Roger Smith, the owner of Procutters Lawn and Landscaping LLC.

Smith says he’s also providing drinks and ice to his employees throughout the day.

Mat Winters, the Huntington Fire Marshall says, unless work-related, people should try to stay indoors as much as possible.

He says, “if you are going to be in the heat make sure you’re drinking a lot of water and taking frequent breaks. Don’t be outside in the heat if you absolutely don’t have to.”

Officials also urge people to be aware of the different signs of heat exhaustion.

Those could be signs like: dizziness, nausea, and clammy skin. Residents should also “stay hydrated and stay in the shade as much as possible.”