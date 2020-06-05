Overall, a very nice weekend but hot weather looms!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Overall, it’s not a bad weekend forecast on the way!

Headlines

Isolated storm Saturday – most are dry

Beautiful day Sunday!

Becoming very hot by Tuesday

Below is your weekend outlook, which looks very nice! Despite the spotty thunder chance Saturday, I think most of us are going to be dry – very hit and miss storms. However, it will be a bit humid out there!

Don’t like the humidity? Wait until Sunday, where the sunshine will be out and the humidity will be low! Enjoy this short reprieve from the heat and humidity, because it’s building in a big way across the central part of the country, and it’s heading this way!

High temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 90s, and with the humidity, heat index values will be between 95 and 100 during the afternoon! Be sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for long periods of time!