Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) — Another unique weather pattern means an unsettled week and a cooler feel for the first half of the week in our area as well as a very soggy week ahead for people along the beaches in the Carolinas.

Surface map and composite radar/satellite Monday night June 15, 2020

It’s another upper level low, and it is causing areas of showers and thunderstorms as well as some cooler than normal temperatures, especially at night in the area.

This upper level low is getting squeezed away from the main flow of the jetstream pattern, meaning it will meander across the area for several days before finally being swept up and away to the east.

Cut-off low projected to be over the Carolinas on Tuesday

We tend to see these cut off lows develop when other weather patterns become stagnant or end up blocking the progression of waves in the jetstream in the normal west-to-east flow. The result is a slow moving or meandering pattern over our area with a cool and wet result.

This pattern is expected to move to the south and then curve back up the eastern seacoast causing even more rain across parts of Appalachia all the way out to the Atlantic.

Predictor model output showing showers coming in from the east on Wednesday June 17, 2020

Later in the week the influence of this system will diminish and our temperatures will rise sharply, close to 90°, but then we get back into what are known as “airmass thunderstorms“, which are driven by afternoon heat and humidity on a much smaller, localized scale.

Model output projected temperatures Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020

