Phenomenal forecast for football!

(WOWK) — It may feel more like a September weekend but the calendar does actually say November and for the football games being played, the weather looks stunningly good.

High school games that are set for Friday night will see temperatures start in the upper and mid 50s and those temps will slide back into the upper 40s by the end of the games.

Area football games in the Tri-State have great weather in store with fairly mild temperatures for November

On Saturday, Marshall added a game at home against UMass and the weather setting will be much more akin to a September afternoon game than one in November. The game will start in the low 70s and rise into the mid 70s.

Saturday afternoon forecast for Marshall football at home vs. UMass

This may well be the warmest weekend left in any local team’s season so stay safe, stay distanced and enjoy the action in super nice weather conditions.

