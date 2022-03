MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Storming has downed trees and caused flooding along Jerry’s Run Road in Mason County on Wednesday.

Facebook photos show high water along the road.

Flooding at Jerry’s Run Road in Mason County, WV. (Photo courtesy of Roy Leonard)

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News that two small trees fell on phone lines in the area, but have since been cleaned up. There are no injury reports.