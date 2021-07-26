Plain old hot for more fairs, festivals and games moving toward mid week

(WOWK) — Drier air is moving into the region but the temperature is expected to once again top 90 degrees in many towns in the WOWK-TV viewing area. The one thing that will be missing thanks to the dry air is rain. That means many outdoor activities will be just fine outside of people needing to take breaks during the hottest hours of the day.

County fair season is in full swing and two fairs continue Tuesday in Vinton County, Ohio, and Jackson County, West Virginia.

Evening fair goers will see temps in the 80s after 6pm with clear skies and eventually land in the 70s as the evening winds down.

Baseball returns to Appalachian Power Park on Tuesday evening with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch for the West Virginia Power. It will be dry but hot in the stands. There are many shaded areas in the park and the concession stands have lots of cold drinks so stay cool!

On Wednesday the Cabell County Fair starts in earnest, with the midway and livestock areas open. Bring sunglasses and maybe a “sunbrella” because it’s going to be sunny and hot again with highs in the 90s.

It’s staying hot until the humidity picks back up and rain comes in Thursday night and that cools things down just a bit, back into the mid 80s for Friday.

During the heat, please employ strategies to stay healthy and avoid heat related illness.

If you have yard work, try to limit those activities to before mid day and toward the end of the evening, perhaps an hour before sundown, or whenever the sun goes down behind the hill in your area. It will be dry but we are throwing the caution light on the mowing forecast because of the heat alone. Be sure to stay hydrated.

