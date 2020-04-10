Plants may get frostbite Friday night due to big chill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Freeze watches are out for the bulk of the WOWK viewing area for late Friday night (April 10, 2020) into Saturday morning as a large bubble of cold air rolls in from the north amid clearing skies.

Model output for temperatures Saturday April 11, 2020

Anyone who has taken time to plant tender vegetation may want to cover those plants to avoid either frost or a killing freeze.

The best material to cover plants is cloth but plastic is fine as long as it removed shortly after the sun comes up and temperatures start to warm. Any potted plants can be brought into a garage or tucked close to the house to protect them.

Plant protection advice

The average last hard freeze for the lowlands takes place in the time period from April 21 through the end of the month. Southeast Kentucky’s last hard freeze averages around April 10 through April 20. The last freeze is a little later into May based on elevation as you head to the east across West Virginia into the Allegheny highlands.