Plenty of storms over the next 3 days will develop every afternoon

(WOWK) – Thunderstorms will be hit and miss across the area through Wednesday with tropical air sticking with us the entire week. Lightning is also going to dominate with these storms.

Today, Monday, we have storms that will bring a number of small to larger storms over a rather expansive area. The one thing we are expecting though, it’s the heavy rain with each storm that develops.

MONDAY:

Tuesday is much of the same thing but we’re expecting this day to have a few more storms than the rest.

TUESDAY:

Wednesday is going to be a bit earlier in the day and the storms should bit somewhat thinned out across the area.

WEDNESDAY:

Here’s a look at VIPIR Lightning Predector, this is just one look at Monday afternoon but we expect a decent amount of lightning strikes each day.

Rain totals over the next 4 days will be limited but localized flooding spots are still possible where storms repeat over the same areas.