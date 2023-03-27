(WOWK) – High winds across the region left thousands of West Virginians, Kentuckians, and Ohioans without power. StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict calm weather for the start of week, but don’t get too comfortable as severe weather could return on Friday.

Peak Winds from Last Saturday

We saw 50-60mph winds barrel across the region last Saturday uprooting trees, downing power lines and even ripping roofs off of buildings.

Friday Storm Outlook

Storm Prediction Center has released storm outlooks for the end of this week. While the strongest storms will be further west during the day on Friday, that severe weather will start to move in overnight Friday into Saturday.

Predictor Saturday Morning Gusts

Predictor Saturday Afternoon Gusts

Potential 40-50mph winds will start to move in during the early morning hours on Saturday. Right now models are suggesting that the high winds will persist all day. The strongest winds will be during the afternoon hours.

This system is still aways out, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists will continue to monitor it as it develops. Still, stay weather aware for the end of this week!

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker13 weather app and stay ahead of the storms by clicking the link below!