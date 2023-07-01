(WOWK) – So far weather has held out for Regatta, but we will still see the potential for strong thunderstorms this holiday weekend.

Tomorrow we will be under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. This severe potential will come in two waves on in the morning mostly in our southwestern counties, and the second primarily in the northern counties.

Sunday Severe Risk Map

We will see another round of strong thunderstorms move in during the early morning hours tomorrow. Some of the storm cell will have the potential to be severe. The strongest storms will tend to form over our western counties. The morning round of storms will completely clear out by noon. Below is the model output for the morning storms so you can see when the rain will reach your area.

Predictor Sunday 2:30 AM

Predictor Sunday 5:05 AM

Predictor Sunday 7:40 AM

Predictor Sunday 12 PM

Unfortunately, this will not be the only round of Sunday storms. More quick bursts of scattered thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon hours. Theses scattered thunderstorms will have the potential for quick bursts of heavy rain, and even hail in the strongest cells. Below is the model output for the afternoon and evening storms so you can see when the rain will move into your area.

Predictor Sunday 4 PM

Predictor Sunday 6:30 PM

Predictor Sunday 9 PM

Predictor Sunday 11:30 PM

We could see more rain Monday, but no severe weather is expected. Dry conditions will move in for the 4th of July.

