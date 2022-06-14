CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—As of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 74,000 Appalachian Power customers are without power.

The timing of these outages could prove dangerous for many residents in the Tri-State as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 106 degrees in the area.

13 News will continue to update this story with updates on when power will be restored.

In the meantime, below is a running list of cooling centers available in the area, which we will update throughout the day:

KANAWHA COUNTY:

Kanawha Dreamers Family Resource Center—1401 4th Ave on Charleston’s West Side—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY:

Winfield Community Center — 178 Second St., Winfield, WV 25213 — 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.