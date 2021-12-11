Power outages reported across our region following severe weather

Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Illinois. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Following storms that occurred this morning, thousands are without power in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, according to AEP.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in his press conference this morning about the storms that it left thousands of Kentuckians without power.

As of 9:58 a.m., AEP reports that eastern Kentucky 1,157 reported power outages. It reports that just in the Huntington area, there are 1,329 reported power outages, with 3,369 in the WV, TN and VA area AEP serves. There is more than 1,000 power outages reported on the West Virginia-Ohio state line near Huntington with over 10,000 reported power outages, AEP says.

Gov. Beshear is set to talk to approximately 11:00 a.m. to give an update on the tornadoes.

