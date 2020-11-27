Prestonsburg park brightens the night for visitors by the car load through the holidays

(PRESTONSBURG, KY) Thanksgiving night means the kickoff of the annual Christmas light display at Archer Park in Prestonsburg, Kentucky and good weather brought visitors out by the car load for the 2020 opening night.

Cars tour the light display at Archer Park in Prestonsburg – Photo by Allen Bolling

The free display boasts a million lights and is staged by the Prestonsburg Parks and Rec department.

The Archer Park Christmas Lights Display is located at 66 Archer Park Road in Prestonsburg. The lights come on at sundown and stay on until 10:30 p.m.

The Christmas light display at Archer Park in Prestonsburg, KY – Photo by Allen Bolling

The Parks and Rec Department says an estimated 45,000 visitors tour the lights each year at Archer Park. The weather was perfect on Thanksgiving night 2020, with temperatures in the 50s. Cars stretched as far as the eye could see down the street to take their drive through the tunnel of lights to see the displays at the park.

Cars enter the Christmas light display at Archer Park in Prestonsburg, KY. Photo by Allen Bolling

In a year of social distancing, touring this or any other area light displays is an easy and safe activity to do.

