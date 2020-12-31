Pretty fitting: Not so pleasant end to 2020 weather-wise!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a fitting end to the year 2020 – the weather won’t be so great to wrap up 2020!

We’ll be dealing with a cold front crossing through the tri-state overnight Wednesday into early New Year’s Eve. This will give us a good shot at some shower activity, especially during the morning hours of New Year’s Eve.

We'll pick up some decent rain between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. We're not anticipating any flooding problems at this point, though. #wvwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/QHUYtOC5wN — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) December 31, 2020

The front will slide down to the south across parts of Virginia and North Carolina during the afternoon Thursday and that should at least end the showers for a little while – although the clouds will be around to linger for the day.

We should stay pretty dry other than a few sprinkles through early New Year’s Day. So, to start 2021 we’ll be mostly dry, but by the late morning, more showers will be working their way back into the region, making for a wet lunchtime period across the tri-state.

Steady showers are likely New Year’s Eve – mainly during the morning.

Although flooding is not anticipated, this will be a good rain to clean the gutters out – I think many of us will see around an inch of rain between Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is a little better – Saturday is mostly dry with temperatures in the 50s, while a few showers will return Sunday with highs in the 40s.

