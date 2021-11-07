Quiet start to work week weather-wise!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The nice weather we experienced this weekend will continue for the start of the work week, with high pressure in firm control!

Temperatures will climb well into the 60s on Monday and we’re headed into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, which is well above average for this time of year!

Temperatures will slowly build through midweek but a strong cold front will bring the cold air back into the region as we head toward the end of the work week and into the weekend.