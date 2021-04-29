Racing into a nice weekend: outdoor events look good!

(WOWK) — Weekend weather is looking good for outdoor events in the region involving “horsepower.”

Friday and Saturday nights there are stock car races set for the opening weekend for Ona Speedway in Cabell County. Friday night is opening night featuring local drivers in the Sport Mods, Street Stocks, Classic Cars and U Car classes. Racing starts at 7 p.m. Friday. A travelling series of more than two dozen Modified class cars will be on hand Saturday night in addition to local Late Models, Legends and Crazy Compact class cars with races starting at 6 p.m. Sweatshirts and light coats would be called for in the stands.

Meanwhile, some 210 miles to the west, Saturday features the “run for roses” at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky in the 147th Kentucky Derby.

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, right, crosses the finish line ahead of Jockey Manny Franco riding Tiz the Law to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The weather looks to be perfect for the entire day in Louisville with sunshine and highs in the 70s. At post time the temperature should be around 72 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

